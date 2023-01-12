WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of New York just finished his first official work week in Congress.

He’s still showing no signs of resigning, despite a growing number of both Republicans and Democrats demanding he step down.

Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is refusing to join the chorus.

“The voters of his district have elected him, he is seated. He is part of the Republican conference,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy on Thursday said while Santos has a long way to go to earn trust, he said an ethics investigation is the right first step.

“If anything is found to be … wrong, he will be held accountable exactly as anybody else in the body would be,” McCarthy said.

Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., filed a formal complaint this week, accusing Santos of filing inaccurate financial disclosures.

On Thursday, the two reintroduced legislation require congressional candidates submit additional biographical information to the Federal Election Commission and face time in prison or fines if they lie.

“I find it outrageous that a candidate like George Santos can flagrantly lie to the voters … without facing legal repercussions,” Torres said.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said this is not a partisan issue.

“Four of my Republican colleagues, his next door neighbors in New York, have said George Santos is not fit to serve,” Jeffries said.

In response to those who say he’s protecting Santos in return for Santos helping him become speaker, McCarthy said, “I’d say they’re wrong.”

For now, Santos is vowing not to resign.

“I’m serving the American people who elected me,” he said.