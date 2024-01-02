WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Concerns around the border grow, as republicans continue to call on the president to act on the southern border. A group of republicans are heading to the border this week as they push to impose stricter policies.

The U.S. tried to raise pressure on Mexico’s president to do something about the mass wave of migrants coming through Mexico. But republicans want more from President Joe Biden.

“Life along the border has turned upside down,” said Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).

Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales said he will host a group of about 60 republicans this week to visit the border.

“I believe in legal immigration. I believe most of America believes in legal immigration, but what we’re seeing is not that, this is chaos,” he added.

Many republicans have criticized President Biden for vacationing in St. Croix as the border crisis continues. Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says the president needs to act.

“As long as people are coming to the border, and they feel that they’re hitting a speed bump and they’re being released and waiting for 5 to 6 years for an adjudication. Then they’re going to keep coming,” he said.

Senators were on Capitol Hill last week working on a bipartisan deal that includes a compromise on the border. South Carolina republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this is not regular migration, and Graham warns Congress will not do anything about other major issues until the border is fixed.

“I cannot come back to South Carolina and talk about giving aid to Ukraine and Israel if the border is still broken,” Graham said.

The House and Senate won’t be back on Capitol Hill to deal with this issue until next week.