WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Confusion as President Biden was interrupted while chatting with a reporter by a car slamming into the presidential motorcade.

“Why are you losing to Trump in the polls?” a reporter asked. Biden coyly responded, “You’ve got the wrong polls.”

A loud bang cut the scene short, as Biden was then ushered into his car and reporters dispersed.

Security and police instantly swarmed a silver car that had caused the disturbance with weapons drawn and found a driver who looked surprised and stunned.

A motive has yet to be reported.