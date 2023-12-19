WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Hundreds filled the pews at the National Cathedral Tuesday, as they paid respect to the late Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, including President Joe Biden.

“President Reagan described her as and I quote, a person for all seasons,” the president said.

O’Connor was the first woman to join the Supreme Court, nominated by President Ronald Reagan and confirmed by the Senate unanimously.

“I was the ranking member of that committee and the day’s business was momentous. The nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor,” President Biden said.

O’Connor spent more than two decades on the Supreme Court and was a crucial vote on decisive cases.

Chief Justice John Roberts says she left a mark on the country.

“Her leadership shaped the legal profession, making it obvious that judges are both women and men,” Roberts said.

Roberts told the crowd gathered at the National Cathedral that Justice O’Connor did more for the court than just break barriers.

“The time when women were not on the bench seemed so far away because Justice O’Connor was so good when she was on the bench,” Roberts said.

“Proved that a woman can not only do anything a man can do but many times do it a heck of a lot better,” the president said.