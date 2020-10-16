Zippy’s to accept Hawaii Restaurant Card

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about supporting our local restaurants!    

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Starting Friday, qualified Hawaii residents will be receiving a $500 Restaurant Card.     

So, who qualifies? How does it work?   

Paul Yokota, President of FCH Enterprises Inc. and Zippy’s, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories