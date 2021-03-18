Zippy’s partners with AlohaSafe Alert App to offer discount

You can help protect yourself and your community, while also getting a discount at Zippy’s! If Hawaii reaches 450,000 downloads of the AlohaSafe Alert app by March 26, 2021, then Zippy’s will offer 25% off all breakfast bentos from Monday, March 29 – Friday, April 2, 2021.

We learned the details of the new promotion this morning with Lynelle Marble, Executive Director at Hawaii Executive Collaborative, and Paul Yokota, President of Zippy’s.



For more details, visit www.alohasafealert.org and www.zippys.com.