Live Now
One witness is scheduled to testify publicly today in Day 2 of the Trump impeachment hearings

Zippy’s offers Turkey Package to save time and money

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving feasts can be a daunting task for any home chef, so why not leave it to the professionals? Zippy’s is making things easier for us this holiday, with full meals all ready to go. Daniel Ito, Communication and Social Media Manager for Zippy’s, joined us this morning with all of the details.

Enter to win a Turkey Package here: https://www.khon2.com/community/contests/zippys-thanksgiving-giveaway-2/#//

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story