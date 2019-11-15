Thanksgiving feasts can be a daunting task for any home chef, so why not leave it to the professionals? Zippy’s is making things easier for us this holiday, with full meals all ready to go. Daniel Ito, Communication and Social Media Manager for Zippy’s, joined us this morning with all of the details.
Enter to win a Turkey Package here: https://www.khon2.com/community/contests/zippys-thanksgiving-giveaway-2/#//
Zippy’s offers Turkey Package to save time and money
