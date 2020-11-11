Zippy’s and KHON2 giving gift cards to five winners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Zippy’s is offering Thanksgiving turkey plates and packages. And in partnership with KHON2, it’s handing our gift cards to some lucky winners.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Trevor Luke, director of culinary, joined Take2 with more.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Augusta National Golf Club Chairman holds annual address; giving back to community
- Mikey and Kristy Celebrate the Top Local Songs in Hawaii’s Top 10
- National Army Museum opens to public on Veterans Day
- Assets School robotics students roll out new tool to help The Queen’s Medical Center amid the pandemic
- McConnell downplays Trump’s ‘rigged’ election claims