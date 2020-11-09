Zephyr Insurance offering discounts to Hurricane-ready homeowners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year is winding down, but we’re still in hurricane season! Zephyr Insurance says residents should not let their guard down.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Johns joined Take2 to talk about preparations and discounts available.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- The itSpray Vitamins provide Immunity Boost, Energy & Sleep Support
- Aloha United Way Helps Community Get Thru COVID Crisis
- Plants that will show their true colors for November Masters
- Style Expert, Crystal Pancipanci Talks Eyebrow Maintenance Do’s and Don’ts
- Ohi’a Love Fest Goes Virtual