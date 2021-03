HONOLULU (KHON2) — Game on! Sports is back under the new modifications announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Starting on Apr. 12, outdoor youth sports will be allowed.

Adult teams can start the following week. Mayor Blangiardi credited City Councilwoman Andria Tupola for spear heading the effort.

Councilwoman Tupola joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the new modifications. For more information, click here.