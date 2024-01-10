HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for KHON2’s monthly check in with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Manager of Communications for HHS is Brandy Shimabukuro, and she’s in studio to give us the latest updates on her furry friends.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Edgar is a boxer terrier mix, and he’s waiting to become your best companion. Shimabukuro said that Edgar has been waiting for adoption since September 2023.

He’s an energetic pup who loves to cuddle and get lots of belly rubs once he’s expended his energies with you and your family out on a hike, at the beach or after a fun ride in your car.

Shimabukuro said that the Hawaiian Humane Society is offering some adoption specials for those who want to embark on a new journey with a furry companion.

Their Ring in 2024 Adoption scheme that is taking place through Jan. 15 offers a $24 pet adoption fee for all animals.

All pets from the Hawaiian Humane Society are spayed and neutered. They have all been microchipped and vaccinated, and HHS sends them home with you with their first month’s supplies of flea, tick and heartworm preventative medications.

But what’s so special about Edgar’s adoption is that he is considered to be a Reid Krucky Memorial Fund recipient which means his adoption fees are completely waived.

Shimabukuro said that Edgar is the staff’s favorite pup.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HHS is partnering with Alii Animal Hospital in Kahala next to Great Harvest Bread Company. You can meet Edgar and all of HHS’s wonderful pets at their off-site adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.