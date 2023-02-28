A local concert producer and Punahou alum is teaming up with global promotion company “Ikon Presents” to bring a rapper to Hawaii. At the age of 21, producer Connor Tumbaga is reportedly the youngest person to book a live performance at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.

He joined Take2 with more details on his achievement and how he’s bringing Lil Durk to Honolulu on March 23 at 8 p.m.

He talked about what it took to book Lil Durk at the Blaisdell as well as paving the way for other young producers for Hawaii. Tumbaga discussed his other projects and what he hopes to accomplish in the future, as well as the other shows and performers he hopes to book in the islands.

According to a news release: Lil Durk gained momentum in the early 2010s when he was still a teenager, bringing pop touches to a raw lyrical style and helping to set the pace for the melodic sound that Chicago rap would become known for throughout the decade. His fame grew as he cracked the Billboard Top 50 in 2016 with his second studio album ‘2X’ as well as its 2018 follow-up, ‘Signed to the Streets 3’.

Lil Durk’s commercial resurgence continued with his LPs, “The Voice” (2020) and his joint album with Lil Baby, “The Voice of the Heroes” (2021), which became his first release to debut atop the Billboard 200. His 2022 release “7220” became his second consecutive number-one album.