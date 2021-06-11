‘You Had Me At Aloha’ movie features local talent

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii has always been a go-to location for Hollywood productions, opening more doors for local residents looking to get their big break.

That’s exactly what happened to Kamehameha Schools Graduate Valen Ahlo, who stars in a new Hallmark movie, “You Had Me at Aloha.” Ahlo says the movie highlights the best tropical spots, the Kahala hotel and also the Aloha spirit.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“You can kind of see, they talk about the Hawaii bubble in the movie, about how there is something special about this place, where it brings these two people together. I am just so grateful that the character I play is very similar to my real life as a videographer, so it wasn’t too far for me,” Ahlo said.

The movie premiered last Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories