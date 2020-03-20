While the YMCA of Honolulu Facilities are closed and programs are suspended, the Y is still helping the community stay healthy. Group exercise classes available to the public for free through their website at ymcahonolulu.org. They have online classes available for all ages!
Lisa Ontai, VP of Mission Advancement at the YMCA of Honolulu, and Alex Catalfamo, Personal Trainer at Windward YMCA, joined us by phone this morning with the details.
YMCA Offers Free Online Workout Programs
