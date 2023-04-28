HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to bring the fire as competitors from around the world descend on the North Shore of Oahu for the World Fire Knife Championships at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Three-time champ and cultural ambassador, David Galeai, joined Wake Up 2Day with more information and what those who attend can expect to see.

On April 29, the organization will be hosting the We Are Samoa High School Arts Festival. Students can learn about Samoan culture and participate in different activities.

The We Are Samoa Festival is on May 6, starting at 9 a.m.

The competition starts on May 3, with the junior and intermediate competitions at 6:30 p.m. The men’s and women’s competitions are on May 10 at 6:30 p.m. and the men’s final is on May 11 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the World Fireknife Championship website.