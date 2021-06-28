Work continues on transmission line break along Moanalua freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews continue to work on repairs to the 42” transmission water main along the H-201 Moanalua Freeway.

A company specializing in marine welding has been working to make the repair from the inside of the pipe. BWS is asking motorists to please avoid the area unless absolutely necessary, and to take different routes.

The far-right lane of H-201 West, Moanalua freeway from Middle St. to the Fort Shafter/Kaua St. on-ramp is closed for the duration of the repair. The Fort Shafter/Ahua St. off-ramp from H-201 will remain closed for the duration of the repair. The Fort Shafter on-ramp from Kaua St. to H-201 has been reopened, but may be closed again to facilitate the repair. One additional west-bound lane of H-201 Moanalua Fwy. may be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m., if necessary, allowing a total of two open west-bound lanes. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using Nimitz Hwy. or the Airport Viaduct as an alternate travel route.