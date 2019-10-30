Something magical is coming to the Hawaii Convention Center. Winter Wishes – A Holiday Special will feature an ice skating rink, gingerbread houses, shopping with over 50 vendors, entertainment, pictures with Santa Claus and so much more. Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, founder of the Always Dream Foundation, and Teri Orton, General Manager of the Hawaii Convention Center, joined us for a preview. For more information, view https://blog.hawaiiconvention.com/winter-wishes-a-holiday-festival/