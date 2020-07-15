The “Cram the Van” Back-to-School Drive is returning, and you can help in the efforts to collect much-needed supplies for keiki in the Windward community.
Lt. Meagan Ruff, The Salvation Army and Kelly O’Sullivan, Retail Marketing Manager at Windward Mall, joined us this morning with all of the details on Saturday’s event.
Windward Mall Hosts Back-to-School Drive
