Wilcox Medical Center will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to adults on Kaua’i ages 75 and older starting this Friday, Jan 15. The vaccine clinics will be open to patients of Wilcox Medical Center and Kaua’i Medical Clinic, as well as the general public. Dr. Carol Fujiyoshi, chief of staff at Wilcox Medical Center, joined us with all of the details.

To begin the process, adults ages 75 and older can complete the online appointment request form at WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.