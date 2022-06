HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of Hawaii seniors are moving to Las Vegas. This weekend is the “Active Senior Expo” at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“Why Vegas Hawaii” is just one of the different services that will be available. Three realtors that are licensed in Hawaii and Las Vegas talked to us on Wake Up 2Day this morning about why and how Hawaii Kupuna are making their move to the ninth island.