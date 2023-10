HONOLULU (KHON2) — The answer is a pumpkin patch. Funny? Yes?

Well, you only have few days before Halloween is officially here.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

So, it’s about that time to pull out the pumpkin carving supplies. Joining KHON2 LIVE in studio is Chef Keoni Chang of Foodland.

He will be giving out some tips on how to carve your Jack-O-Lantern.