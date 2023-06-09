HONOLULU (KHON2) — With day three of Kilauea’s eruption underway, what are the greatest concerns going forward?

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Drew Downs, a geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory joined Wake Up 2Day to tell us what the trends are at the summit and what to expect from the volcano in the next few days.

The activity remains the same on the crater floor of Halema’ma’u, with fountaining ranging from 10 to 30 feet high.

Downs said the warning level was decreased from Warning to Watch on Thursday because the activity has remained confined within the caldera. The aviation level was decreased from Red to Orange because the volcano isn’t expelling anything high into the air.

There is no infrastructure under threat.

This is the fourth eruption at the summit since 2020 and officials have noticed trends: the initial phase of the eruption is spectacular with high fountains and lots of lava which build a lake, then it settles with fountains continuing to put out lava for weeks to months.

Downs said it’s looking like Kilauea is doing the same as in the most recent summit eruptions–staying confined in the crater with no indications that it might leave the caldera.

At this point, the greatest concern with the eruption is the vog, which could affect those with respiratory issues.