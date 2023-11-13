HONOLULU (KHON2) — November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of this chronic disease that’s fairly common here in Hawaii.

On Monday, Nov. 13, on Ask A Specialist, KHON2 is talked about what you need to know with John Cheung who is a clinical dietitian at the Queen’s Medical Center.

To learn more about the services provided by Queen’s Diabetes Management and Education Center you can click here.

Then, click on “services”, then click on “diabetes education”. You can also call 691-4823 at the Punchbowl location or 691-3370 at the Queen’s-West Location.