Recently there have been as many as 100 earthquakes within just a 24-hour period on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Ken Hon, who works for the USGS as the Scientist In Charge at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, joined us to explain what the increase in seismic activity means. He also explains how he and his team monitors Mauna Loa 24/7 with the goal of giving Big Island residents as much warning time as possible, should there be an eruption.