HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s rail project is expected to open in July. But what do riders need to know when it comes to fares, hours of operation and safety plans?

Jon Nouchi, deputy director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services, joined Wake Up 2day with details.



Looking for more details about the project? Here’s a look, according to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s website:



The project is an automated fixed-guideway rail system along Oʻahu’s south shore between East Kapolei Station and a temporary terminus at the Civic Center Station. The alignment is elevated, except for a 0.6-mile at-grade portion at the Leeward Community College station. The project is intended to provide faster, more reliable public transportation service than can be achieved with buses operating in congested mixed-flow traffic and improve transit links within the corridor.

As part of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) accepted Recovery Plan, HART and the City and County of Honolulu have amended the scope of the project to reduce the federally funded original Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) scope by postponing the last 1.25 miles of guideway, the final two stations (Kakaʻako and Ala Moana), and the Pearl Highlands Parking Garage. The revised description will be 18.9 miles and 19 stations.

HART is working with the FTA on an amended document proposed in the Recovery Plan for environmental clearances. An extension from the Civic Center Station to the Ala Moana Transit Center and a parking facility will be completed in a separate project phase.