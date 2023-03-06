Governor Green had five priorities for his first 100 days in office. He had planned to make strides in housing and homelessness, as well as other issues.

So has he been able to work on everything he promised?

He joined us live in the studio with more.

Governor Josh Green is a proud husband, father, physician, and Hawaiʻiʻs ninth governor. Raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Governor Green received his degree in both biology and anthropology from Swarthmore College and his M.D. from Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at Pennsylvania State University. After graduating medical school he completed his residency in Family Practice. He was then awarded a National Health Service Corps scholarship and chose a position to practice medicine in the underserved area of Kā’ū on the Big Island of Hawai’i.

From an early age, Governor Green understood the life-changing effects that access to quality healthcare and medicine can have on the trajectory of a person’s life. As a doctor, he became part of the community he served. He saw the difficulties and challenges local families faced, especially in rural areas: the high cost of living, the lack of affordable housing, the high rates of mental illness and addiction, and access to healthcare.

