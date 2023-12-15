HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new book takes young readers on a journey with a sea turtle. But it also carries a strong message.

Joining KHON2 with more are the authors of the book, “What Day Are You?”, is Steve Sombrero and his daughter, Candice Sombrero-Ishikawa.

The book is set at Laniakea Beach on the North Shore of Oʻahu. The story invites young readers on an enchanting journey alongside MoCo, a sea turtle from Laniakea, and his fellow marine companions.

Through their adventures, these characters delve into life’s nuances, learning the art of navigating life’s challenges and journeys free from dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. Along the way, MoCo learns a secret equation for embracing life fully.

The inpiration for the book came from the authors’ own struggles.

“When I was younger, I battled with my own struggles with teenage depression,” said Sombrero. “While reflecting on my own personal journey during a trip to Japan in 2012, I had a transformative realization on how to embrace life fully.”

He went on to explain further.

“I wanted to share this empowering message, which I find to be particularly crucial for teenagers facing similar emotional battles,” added Sombrero. “So, I enlisted my daughter; and together, we embarked on this project with a vision to instill hope among adolescents. This book is tailored to readers in the 5th-8th grade demographic. It is written to be a beacon of guidance and encouragement for those seeking solace and direction in their lives, something I wish I had during my youth.”

Most all portions of the proceeds from this children’s book will be donated.

“To fortify our commitment to supporting adolescents and teens, a significant portion of the Book’s proceeds will be channeled towards various youth mental health charities, dedicated to

raising awareness for and preventing teenage suicide,” explained Sombrero.

This keeps in line with their mission to inspire keiki and ʻōpio to love themselves.

“Additionally, a portion of all sales profits will be contributed to the Moore Aloha Foundation, a remarkable initiative that works to empower and inspire young women, championed by Olympic Gold Medalist surfer Carissa Moore,” added Sombrero. “We are thankful for the Moore Aloha Foundation’s partnership and Carissa Moore’s endorsement of our book’s message, especially in spreading the spirit of Aloha and living in the moment.”

You can click here to learn more about the book and where it’s available for purchase.

The book is out now, and it makes a great stocking stuffer or post-holiday gift.