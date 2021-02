HONOLULU (KHON2) — There she blows! Whale watching season is in full swing.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Now, there’s a new program called Whale Tales where you can learn about these magnificent creatures from the comfort of your own home.

Co-founder of Whale Trust and Whale Tales, Flip Nicklin, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.