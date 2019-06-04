West Oahu Wellness Expo

Showcasing a wide variety of resort and community healthy living options from innovative spa treatments and local products to hiking, diving, yoga and surfing, Naupaka Spa & Wellness Center will host West Oahu’s first Wellness Expo, a complimentary day of curated wellness programs that focus on spa, fitness and culinary, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Amanda Schmiege, Four Seasons Spa Director, and Keolamalie McComber, Blue Zones Organization, joined us this morning for a preview.

For more information, click here.