HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are red flag weather watch warnings across the State this week as wildfires continue to be an issue in our drought plagued region of the Pacific.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Honolulu Fire Department spent the day dealing with the Red Flag Warning, which has made things much trickier when dealing with several fires across Oʻahu.

The Mililani mauka fire is 85% contained as of 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6.

Haleʻiwa was host to one fire that broke out on Sunday. That was around 1:24 p.m. This fire led to the closure of a few heavily used commute areas.

But this fire was 100% contained by 3:32 p.m. and impacted about two acres of land, according to HFD.

The fire did come close to the Haleʻiwa community as business owners and residents could see the smoke from their homes.

HFD said that there were injuries or fatalities from this fire and that no structures were damaged.

Meanwhile on Hawaiʻi Island, Mayor Mitch Roth signed an emergency proclamation to address the Red Flag Warning. He set some restrictions in place that will prohibit things like abandoned outdoor burning and open flames, with particular attention to Kohala, Kona and Kaʻū.

It is advised to have an evacuation plan ready, and it’s a good idea to practice that plan so that you and your family are able to navigate a stressful and frightening situation with confidence.

Of course, if you smell smoke or see a fire, then call 911 immediately.