Wellness Wednesday: Healthy Snacks for the Big Game!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Living a healthy lifestyle starts with making small changes because as they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It all starts by getting your mind and body right.

Robert Walker, Program Director of Ekahi Health and Chef Mark Anthony-Freiberg, Owner of Green Apron Hawaii, joined us for some healthy cooking tips, especially for the big football game. Check out the recipes below!

RECIPE:

“Buffalo” Cauliflower – Serves 6

3 pounds of Cauliflower cut into florets

1/2 cup of favorite buffalo sauce (Franks hot sauce is a great one)

1 bunch of celery (wash and cut into sticks)

1 bottle Vegan ranch dressing

Toss cauliflower with half of the hot sauce and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until soft with slightly charred edges. Remove from oven and place in a bowl and toss with the rest of the hot sauce. Place on a platter. Garnish with celery sticks and vegan ranch dressing

Tofu Musubi – Makes 18 Musubi

3 cups brown rice

Three 14 oz packages of Firm Tofu

2 tbsp furikake

2 tbsp braggs liquid aminos

9 sheets nori

1 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 tbsp liquid smoke

Musubi mold

Slice each block of tofu into 6 rectangle slices, these will be pretty thick slices, but you want them to be. Mix the soy sauce, liquid smoke, maple syrup, and water. Then marinate tofu in the soy mixture for 20 minutes. Pull tofu pieces from marinade and bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden brown and let cool to room temperature.

Cook the rice with at least 1.5 parts water to 1 part rice, (For 3 cups water, use 4.5 cups water) and let cool to room temperature. Mix in furikake and braggs to the rice and set aside.

Cut the nori to the same width as the tofu. You should get 2 orders out of 1 sheet.

Moisten your hands with water to make in easy to work with the rice and place about 2 tbsp into the mold. Try to make equal parts rice and tofu. Press the rice firmly in mold and remove the molding. Top with tofu and wrap with nori. Then repeat. You will have left over rice, but that’s ok.

Best to eat warm or room temperature.

Beet Hummus – Makes 2 quarts

1# roasted and peeled beets (About 3 medium size beets)

3 cans of garbanzo beans 12oz cans (drain and rinsed)

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 lemon juice and zest

1 orange juice and zest

2 tsp ground cumin

2tsp kosher salt

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl and then place in food processor. Probably have to do it in several batches. Adjust seasoning as needed

