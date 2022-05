HONOLULU (KHON2) — On this Wellness Wednesday, we’re showing you my favorite way to stay in shape. We’re talking about CrossFit. It is constantly varied, functional movements at a high intensity.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Elyse Umeda-Korth, owner and coach at CrossFit 808, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss CrossFit, running a business, and raising a family while exercising during her pregnancy.