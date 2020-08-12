Water Wednesdays: New Educational Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for Water Wednesdays! It’s the new educational program by the City & County of Honolulu to raise awareness on water pollution.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Ross Sasamura, Director and Chief Engineer of the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance, joined us this morning for a preview. For more information, view www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Island Manapua Factory forced to close for repeat food safety violations
- DeVos: Students returning to school will give families ‘options’
- County of Hawaii Announces DMV Modified Road Test
- Kapolei’s Rico Garcia optioned by San Francisco Giants
- Securitas pays employees $176,810 in back wages after violations at four Hawaii airports