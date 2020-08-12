Water Wednesdays: New Educational Program

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for Water Wednesdays! It’s the new educational program by the City & County of Honolulu to raise awareness on water pollution. 

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Ross Sasamura, Director and Chief Engineer of the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance, joined us this morning for a preview. For more information, view www.cleanwaterhonolulu.com

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories