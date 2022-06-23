HONOLULU (KHON2) — Well, the drought situation in Hawaii just keeps getting worse, and though water conservation is always important, it may become necessary to where it’s actually mandated.

Steven Norstrom from the Board of Water Supply joins Take2 with tips as we head into an important month.

“Smart Irrigation Month is an industry campaign to increase public awareness of the value of water-use efficiency during summer’s peak demand,” said Norstrom.

An initiative of the Irrigation Association, Smart Irrigation Month brings together irrigation companies, industry professionals and water providers to:

educate customers about water-use efficiency

promote irrigation products and practices that can minimize peak water use and reduce demands on infrastructure

provide real solutions to today’s water challenges

Norstrom said taking shorter showers, and turning the water off in the sink while shaving can help make a difference.

“You can also make some smart purchases such as a smart irrigation system that automatically waters your lawn at the right time, for the right duration, and will not water your lawn if it rains that day. You can also purchase a catchment tank to put in your yard, route your house gutters into it and use that water to cut down your water use,” said Norstrom.

For more information on Smart Irrigation Month, click here.