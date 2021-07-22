We all get knicks, scratches, or dents on our cars, which we want to get fixed; however, time and money get in the way. So when a stranger approaches you and says they can fix them while you are in the store, it seems a quick and easy way to resolve the issue. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined us this morning to help us avoid falling prey to this scam.
Find valuable information to protect yourself from scams at BBB.org/AvoidScams. For help finding a car repair service, see these tips from BBB. If you’ve been the victim of a repair scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker. Your report will help others stay alert to the danger.
Watch Out for this Common Car Repair Scam
We all get knicks, scratches, or dents on our cars, which we want to get fixed; however, time and money get in the way. So when a stranger approaches you and says they can fix them while you are in the store, it seems a quick and easy way to resolve the issue. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager with the Better Business Bureau, joined us this morning to help us avoid falling prey to this scam.