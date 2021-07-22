Watch Out for this Common Car Repair Scam

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) -- A 43-year-old man is sitting behind bars after police arrested him on suspicion of Arson.

According to Honolulu police, the man got into a verbal argument with the victim, a 30-year-old woman. The situation escalated when he allegedly set a corner of the bed the woman was laying down on ablaze. The woman quickly managed to put out the fire, but the man took off.