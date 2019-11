HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Caren Kusaka has been playing the flute for over 50 years.

"When i was 4 or 5 years old, my aunty played in the Hilo County Band and she played the flute and piccolo. One day she got the flute out and says to try it. So I tried it and she was surprised that I could actually blow into the mouthpiece and get a sound," laughs Kusaka.