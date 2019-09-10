MADD Hawaii is marking its 35th anniversary of supporting victims of DUI crashes and fighting for tougher laws. This morning, we learned about the MADD mission from Peter Robb, MADD Hawaii Advisory Board Member, and Christina “TJ” Donayri, Clinical Coordinator and Injury Prevention and Outreach at The Queen’s Medical Center Trauma Services.
The Honolulu Walk Like MADD event is happening this Saturday, for more information and to register, visit https://www.madd.org/hawaii/event/honolulu-walk-like-madd-2019.
Walk Like MADD 2019
