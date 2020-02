HONOLULU (KHON2) -- An event featuring delicious bites from Hawaii's top restaurants will soon help keiki with critical illnesses. It's almost time for the 5th Annual Waffles for Wishes event at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

Corey Campbell, Make-A-Wish Hawaii Young Leaders Board Member, and Executive Chef Ray Baysa from M.A.C. 24/7, joined Wake Up 2day with a preview.