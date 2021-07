HONOLULU (KHON2) — More COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and are now in effect.

Mainland travelers can now skip mandatory quarantine and pre-test as long as they can show they have been fully vaccinated within the US.

July 8 also marked the day of eased restrictions for residents. Gatherings of 25 people indoors and 75 people outdoors are now allowed.

Wake Up 2day’s Dallis Ontiveros talked to residents to hear what they thought of the change: