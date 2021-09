ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An entrepreneur is not only defined as a business operator, but someone "taking on greater than normal financial risks to do so." For Linda Alvarado, she not only gambled on success and jumping into careers dominated by men -- but also as a Latina.

From designer, development, and owner of a large commercial construction company to becoming the first Hispanic female owner of a Major League Baseball franchise, Linda Alvarado has never let boundaries get in her way.