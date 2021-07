HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you miss Love’s bakery. it’ll open one more time on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers will have the chance to buy hamburger buns, rolls, donuts, bagels and other non-expired baked products for just one dollar.

Dallis Ontiveros went live with Alicia with Oahu Auctions with more before you buy.

Delivery trucks, heavy machinery and other bakeware are also being auctioned and can be found here.