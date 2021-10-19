Wake Up 2Day: HPD seeking applicants amid nationwide shortage in police officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police departments across the nation have been seeing a shortage in officers, including the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The HPD is holding an entry level police recruit information session on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 12 p.m.

“A lot of people think of police officers as someone who just issues tickets or arrests people… but it’s a lot more than that. You can help with the vaccination process,” said Sgt. Brandt Tshua, who’s been with the department for over 22 years.

Police academies are held every three months. HPD is also hiring police communications officers. For more information, click here.