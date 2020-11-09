Wahiawa Lions Club to celebrate Veteran’s Day

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Veteran’s Day is coming up this Wednesday and some festivities will be celebrated differently due to the pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Rene Mansho, Vice President at Wahiawa Lions Club, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories