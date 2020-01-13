Volunteers Needed for Oahu Homeless Count

Homelessness is a big issue in Hawaii and the federal government does offer help. But some of that help partly depends on a survey that will happen next week. A homeless count will be done and volunteers are needed. Laura Thielen, executive director of Partners in Care, joined Wake Up 2day with more.
