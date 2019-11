HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all aspiring singers. The Vocal Star program auditions are happening this Saturday at the Hilton Waikiki Beach Ballroom on Kuhio Avenue.

Singer Justin Guarini, Spokesperson for Vocal Star, joined us this morning for a preview.

Singers between the ages of 8 and 25 can audition.

Adult singers and parents of children can register by calling (808) 638-4113.

There will be two auditions on Saturday – 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.