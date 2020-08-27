The Board of Water Supply’s garden may be closed, but you can still learn about plants during this time! The BWS has great and interactive online resources for Hawaii to enjoy. They have mini workshop videos, garden tips, plant info, pictures of what’s blooming in the garden, and more!
We learned about what they are offering digitally with Michele Harman, Community Relations Specialist at the Board of Water Supply.
https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/
Virtual Gardening Fun with the Board of Water Supply
