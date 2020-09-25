Virtual Board of Water Supply Workshops

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

During the pandemic, people have been spending time at home and also in their yard. Luckily, Board of Water Supply is still offering gardening classes and tips during this time! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning with the details.

https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/

