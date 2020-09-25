During the pandemic, people have been spending time at home and also in their yard. Luckily, Board of Water Supply is still offering gardening classes and tips during this time! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning with the details.
https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/
Virtual Board of Water Supply Workshops
During the pandemic, people have been spending time at home and also in their yard. Luckily, Board of Water Supply is still offering gardening classes and tips during this time! Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning with the details.