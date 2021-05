HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since last week, the Hawaii Pacific Health vaccination bus has stopped at three schools and has vaccinated 550 people with their first dose.

Half of those already vaccinated are students.

On Wednesday, the Pearl City Cultural Center is hosting a vax bus event that is open to not only the school but the public from 9:30 to 4 p.m.

Starting Thursday, HPH says children as young as 12 years old can sign up for the Pzier vaccine for the next clinic at Farrington High School.