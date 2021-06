HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health will be holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday, June 26 at the Honolulu Zoo. Zoo goers who want to get the Pfizer shot can do so between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are not required.

The zoo told KHON2 it will offer free admission to anyone who receives the vaccine at the event.