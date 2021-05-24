New vaccination clinics open Monday to the public

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

Physicians will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at two locations, starting Monday, May 24. These events are open to the public regardless of insurance.

Sacred Hearts Academy

3253 Waialae Avenue

Monday May 24, 2021

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

AND 

Kuhio Park Terrace and Towers

1485 Linapuni Street

Monday May 24, 2021

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Kaiser Permanente will also be expanding vaccinations to their Hawaii Kai Clinic starting Monday May 24.  Vaccination appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch noon – 1 p.m.).  Kaiser Permanente members can make an appointments by completing an e-visit on kp.org and Non-members can register for an appointment at kp.org/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories