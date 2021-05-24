New vaccination clinics open Monday to the public

Physicians will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at two locations, starting Monday, May 24. These events are open to the public regardless of insurance.
Sacred Hearts Academy
Monday May 24, 2021
AND
Kuhio Park Terrace and Towers
Monday May 24, 2021
Kaiser Permanente will also be expanding vaccinations to their Hawaii Kai Clinic starting Monday May 24. Vaccination appointments are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch noon – 1 p.m.). Kaiser Permanente members can make an appointments by completing an e-visit on kp.org and Non-members can register for an appointment at kp.org/covidvaccine.